    বাংলা

    Myanmar instability hampers India's bid to send home refugees

    Thousands of civilians and hundreds of troops from Myanmar have fled to India after the February 2021 military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government

    Reuters
    Published : 18 April 2024, 01:05 PM
    Updated : 18 April 2024, 01:05 PM

    Fighting between Myanmar's rebel forces and the ruling junta has delayed India's effort to send home undocumented refugees from its neighbour who entered the northeastern border state of Manipur, Indian security officials said.

    Thousands of civilians and hundreds of troops from Myanmar have fled to India after the February 2021 military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government, drawn across the border by shared ethnic and family ties.

    Last month, authorities in Manipur said they would deport at least 77 refugees who had entered without documents through the Indian border town of Moreh after the coup.

    "Thirty-eight were taken (from Imphal, the state capital) to Moreh but we are waiting for communication from Myanmar authorities to take them back," a senior police official said on condition of anonymity as the matter is a sensitive one.

    A junta spokesperson did not immediately respond to a telephone call from Reuters to seek comment.

    India's foreign ministry and Manipur state authorities also did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has blamed the refugee influx as one reason for violence that has roiled Manipur, killing at least 220 people since ethnic clashes broke out in May last year.

    India has vowed to end a decades-old policy of visa-free movement for those living along the porous 1,650-km (1,000-mile)border, which it aims to fence.

    A group of 77 refugees was to be sent back to Myanmar in batches between March 8 and 11, according to a Manipur state government document dated March 5 and independently verified by Reuters.

    Although 38 of them made it to Moreh by March 10, they have been stuck there since in Indian custody.

    "This is because the Myanmar government is not stable, especially at the Tamu area," said another senior police official, referring to a region in Myanmar.

    The refugees might be forcibly returned if Myanmar did not take them back, he added.

    Simmering anger against the junta over its 2021 coup turned into a nationwide armed resistance movement now increasingly operating in co-ordination with established ethnic rebel groups to challenge the military across large parts of Myanmar.

    As the junta has battled the insurgencies, it has lost control of tracts bordering Bangladesh, China and India after a series of defeats in frontier areas since last October.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan denounces Indian minister's remarks about pursuing suspects across border
    Pakistan denounces Indian minister's remarks
    Rajnath Singh said India would enter Pakistan to kill anyone who escapes over its border after trying to carry out militant attacks
    Deaths of two Bangladeshis in BSF firing due to 'illegal border crossings': FM Mahmud
    Latest border killings due to 'illegal crossings': FM
    Mahmud says that the BSF has increased its use of 'non-lethal weapons', preventing the death toll from being much higher
    Mountain roads are pictured in the Champhai district of India's northeastern state of Mizoram, near the India-Myanmar border, Mar 13, 2021.
    India to spend $3.7bn to fence Myanmar border
    A government committee approved the cost for the fencing, which needs to be approved by Modi's cabinet, source says
    People who fled from Myanmar collect donated clothes at a temporary distribution centre at Farkawn village near the India-Myanmar border, in the northeastern state of Mizoram, India, November 20, 2021. Picture taken November 20, 2021.
    India begins deporting first group of Myanmar refugees who fled 2021 coup
    Thousands of civilians and hundreds of troops from Myanmar have fled to Indian states, where communities between the two countries share ethnic and familial ties

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor