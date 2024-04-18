Myanmar instability hampers India's bid to send home refugees

Fighting between Myanmar's rebel forces and the ruling junta has delayed India's effort to send home undocumented refugees from its neighbour who entered the northeastern border state of Manipur, Indian security officials said.

Thousands of civilians and hundreds of troops from Myanmar have fled to India after the February 2021 military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government, drawn across the border by shared ethnic and family ties.

Last month, authorities in Manipur said they would deport at least 77 refugees who had entered without documents through the Indian border town of Moreh after the coup.

"Thirty-eight were taken (from Imphal, the state capital) to Moreh but we are waiting for communication from Myanmar authorities to take them back," a senior police official said on condition of anonymity as the matter is a sensitive one.