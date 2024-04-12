Indian voters want jobs, price reduction; cheer new Hindu temple, survey shows

Although 22 percent said "the most liked action" of Modi's government was the construction of a grand Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ram on a site that was contested by minority Muslims, only 8 percent said it was their primary concern.

India is the world's fastest growing major economy and its fifth-largest but unemployment and inflation have been nagging its rise.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.4 percent in 2022/23, from 4.9 percent in 2013/14 just before Modi swept to power, and nearly 16 percent of urban youth in the 15-29 years age group remained unemployed in 2022/23 due to poor skills and a lack of quality jobs, official data shows.

Modi supervised the consecration of the Ram temple in January, a move increasingly used by his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in its poll campaign to highlight the completion of a long-standing Hindu demand.

At least 48 percent respondents said the temple will consolidate a Hindu identity, but a huge majority (79 percent) said India belongs to citizens of all religions equally, not just Hindus.

Voters were also drawn by the growing international courtship of India, with highly publicised events such as India's presidency of the G20 bloc last year, and New Delhi hosting the G20 leaders in September.