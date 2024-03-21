Russia jobs scam traps Indians on Ukraine war frontlines

When Raja Begum heard an Indian had died in Ukraine, she collapsed to the ground, convinced it was her missing son - one of dozens of young men lured to Russia on the promise of jobs, then sent to fight in the Ukraine war.

"I can't stop thinking about the last message my son sent," said Begum, 60, who has not heard from the 31-year-old tech graduate since January - just weeks after he left the family's village in Indian-administered Kashmir to head to Moscow.

Indian federal investigators say a major human trafficking network duped at least 35 men, who expected to work as "helpers" in the Russian army, and the case has increased concern about online scams targeting desperate jobseekers in India.

India's urban unemployment rate stands at 6.6% after dropping in recent years, but rural joblessness and high rates of casual labour remain a problem - especially among the young - driving many to seek better-paid opportunities abroad.