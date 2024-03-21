    বাংলা

    Russia jobs scam traps Indians on Ukraine war frontlines

    Indian federal investigators say a major human trafficking network duped at least 35 men, who expected to work as ‘helpers’ in the Russian army

    Irshad HussainMubashir NaikThomson Reuters Foundation
    Published : 21 March 2024, 06:13 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 06:13 AM

    • Indians duped by trafficking scam to fight in Ukraine

    • Dozens promised work as 'helpers' in Russian army

    • India's tough job market seen fuelling online scammers

    When Raja Begum heard an Indian had died in Ukraine, she collapsed to the ground, convinced it was her missing son - one of dozens of young men lured to Russia on the promise of jobs, then sent to fight in the Ukraine war.

    "I can't stop thinking about the last message my son sent," said Begum, 60, who has not heard from the 31-year-old tech graduate since January - just weeks after he left the family's village in Indian-administered Kashmir to head to Moscow.

    Indian federal investigators say a major human trafficking network duped at least 35 men, who expected to work as "helpers" in the Russian army, and the case has increased concern about online scams targeting desperate jobseekers in India.

    India's urban unemployment rate stands at 6.6% after dropping in recent years, but rural joblessness and high rates of casual labour remain a problem - especially among the young - driving many to seek better-paid opportunities abroad.

    The country's large population and tough job market make it fertile ground for trafficking rackets that often use social media to recruit and tap into jobseekers' despair, cybersecurity experts say.

    "(They) often create a sense of urgency or desperation in their victims, making them more likely to act quickly and without thinking critically," said Sheikh Asif, a cybersecurity expert and founder of Manchester-based Thames Infotech.

    APPEALS FOR HELP

    Begum's son Azad Yousuf Kumar, previously a tube-well digger, was searching for jobs online when he stumbled upon a YouTube post promising a job and permanent residency in Russia, his elder brother, Sajad Kumar, said.

    Some of the men were also offered admission to "dubious private universities" along with "free discounted visa extensions" to draw them in, according to India's Central Bureau of Investigation.

    Kumar paid 300,000 rupees ($3,620) to arrange his job, his brother said, leaving behind his wife and baby son when he travelled to Moscow in December.

    But when he reached the Russian capital, his passport and mobile phone were seized, and he was forced to sign a one-year contract to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, Sajad told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

    "During a 15-day training session, a bullet hit his leg," he said.

    In Kumar's last message, on Jan 11, he begged his family to "get me out of this dangerous place".

    "Protect me from death, please take me away from here," he said in the WhatsApp voice message, which was heard by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

    At least two of the men who went to Russia have died while fighting in Ukraine, their families have said. India's Embassy in Russia has confirmed one of the deaths.

    In videos circulating on social media this month, seven other men have appealed to the Indian government to help them return home, saying they travelled to Russia on tourist visas but were being forced to serve in its army.

    India's foreign ministry has said all of the cases had been "strongly taken up" with Moscow.

    The Russian Embassy in New Delhi did not respond to requests for comment.

    At home in Kashmir, Kumar's mother is haunted by his last message as the family waits for news.

    "I haven't slept properly after listening to his helpless cries," she said, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends the 'Ukraine. Year 2024' conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Feb 25, 2024.
    Ukraine's foreign minister to visit India next week
    Kuleba's visit comes at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, after a telephone call between the leaders at the beginning of the year
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters as he arrives to cast his vote during the second and last phase of Gujarat state assembly elections in Ahmedabad, India, December 5, 2022.
    From camels to control rooms: India prepares for its mammoth election exercise
    More than 960 million Indians are registered to vote at over one million polling stations across India in a mammoth electoral exercise with 2,400 political parties that may contest
    A tanker carrying Russian fuel oil.
    New sanctions threaten Russian oil sales to India
    Russia emerged as India's top oil supplier in 2023, when through term deals and spot market purchases, it imported about 1.66 million barrels per day of Russian oil
    Simranjeet Singh Mathada,18, a young student who lives nearby talks to a friend at a community kitchen setup by their village at the protest site, where farmers march towards New Delhi to press for the better crop prices promised to them in 2021, near Shambhu barrier, a border between Punjab and Haryana states, India, Feb 20, 2024. REUTERS
    Young Indian protesters determined to secure agrarian reforms from govt
    Protester demands are centred around guaranteed floor prices which will allow millions of farmers to sell their produce at fixed rates

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp