    বাংলা

    Pakistan police probes killing of six barbers in northwest

    The region has long been a hotbed for militants looking to impose their version of strict Islamic law, which includes mandatory beards for men

    Saud MehsudReuters
    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 12:50 PM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 12:50 PM

    Pakistani authorities on Wednesday said they were investigating the murder of six barbers in a tribal region that has long been a hotbed for militants looking to impose their version of strict Islamic law, which includes mandatory beards for men.

    The six barbers were shot dead late on Monday night outside their residence in the North Waziristan district, and the killings have sparked fear amongst locals.

    "It is not yet known what the motives of this incident are, we are investigating," district police chief Rokhan Zeb Khan told Reuters, confirming that the six barbers had been shot in the head.

    The six, who ran different outlets offering grooming services, were not local residents and were living together close to their shops in the town of Mir Ali, where they were targeted by gunmen.

    Khan said the barbers were from the neighbouring province of Punjab. Previously outsiders have been attacked on allegations of being spies for Pakistan's security and spy agencies.

    The attack comes amidst an upsurge in attacks by militant groups, particularly by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The TTP, however, denied it was responsible for the killings in a statement released to journalists by its spokesman.

    No group has claimed responsibility.

    "After this incident, I feel very scared, I don't know whether to go to work or not," a barber shop owner in another town of North Waziristan, Miranshah, told Reuters by phone, asking for his name not to be published for security reasons.

    "We are even more afraid because we (barbers) are non-locals, and we live here in rooms or shops, so we have no personal security," he added.

    Pakistani political leaders - particularly those based in the country's northwest - have already expressed concerns about the security situation ahead of national elections next month, questioning how proper elections could be held amidst an environment of fear.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya Muslim refugees are transported as they are relocated from their temporary shelter at Balai Meuseuraya Aceh, following a protest for the deportation of the Rohingya refugees in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, Dec 27, 2023. REUTERS
    Over 140 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia
    The group, consisting mostly of women and children, arrived by boat in North Sumatra's Deli Serdang area late on Saturday, a report said
    World welcomes 2024 with New Year's fireworks, reflection and a royal farewell
    World welcomes 2024
    The world welcomed 2024 with a mix of celebration and somber reflection
    FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, Sept 13, 2023.
    North Korea to launch new satellites, build drones
    Experts predict North Korea will maintain a campaign of military pressure for leverage around the US presidential elections in November
    File Photo: Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, chief of the Islamic charity organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), arrives to attend a campaign rally of political party, Milli Muslim League (MML), ahead of general elections in Islamabad, Pakistan Jul 21, 2018.
    India asks Pakistan to extradite Mumbai attack suspect
    "We have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the government of Pakistan," a spokesperson said

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India