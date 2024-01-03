Pakistan police probes killing of six barbers in northwest

Pakistani authorities on Wednesday said they were investigating the murder of six barbers in a tribal region that has long been a hotbed for militants looking to impose their version of strict Islamic law, which includes mandatory beards for men.

The six barbers were shot dead late on Monday night outside their residence in the North Waziristan district, and the killings have sparked fear amongst locals.

"It is not yet known what the motives of this incident are, we are investigating," district police chief Rokhan Zeb Khan told Reuters, confirming that the six barbers had been shot in the head.