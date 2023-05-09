India says banking system sheltered from wider sector turmoil

"We see that the global financial situation is daunting but, at the same time, Indian economy and financial sector is well protected and well regulated. But of course we have to be cautious and be on our toes," Seth said.

Asked whether the council, which was the first FSDC meeting since the 2023/24 Federal Budget was announced on Feb. 1, discussed India’s exposure to the Western financial system, he said it was not specifically discussed. However, whether spillover can occur and the channels of potential risks were debated.

The council also backed a drive by regulators to help unclaimed deposits in banks and other financial institutions get to nominees, or legal heirs, Seth said.