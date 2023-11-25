Dhaka, Delhi discuss Teesta, border, security issues at Foreign Office Consultation

Bangladesh and India have discussed the sharing of the Teesta river water, border and security among other issues at the Foreign Office Consultation in New Delhi.

They stressed “deepening collaboration for greater prosperity”, the foreign ministry of Bangladesh said in a statement Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and his Indian counterpart Vinay Kwatra led their sides in the meeting at the Hyderabad House on Friday.

Masud thanked the Indian government for inviting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the G20 Summit, where she had met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, among others.

The foreign secretary raised some key issues, among others, the early conclusion of the Teesta agreement and other water-sharing treaties of common rivers, removing trade barriers from Bangladesh’s exportable goods and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities between the two countries.

He also sought India’s assistance in resolving the Rohingya refugee crisis.