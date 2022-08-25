Pakistan court extends former premier Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail for one week in a terrorism case over a speech, his lawyer said, shortly after the former premier appeared in court in person amidst tight security.

Khan's lawyer and political aide Babar Awan said bail had been granted until Sept 1, after which they will apply for another extension. The former premier maintained after the hearing he had said nothing wrong in the speech last week.

Police filed charges on Saturday against former cricket star and national team captain Khan over what they said was a threat when he spoke about police torture of an aide who faces sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the military.