USAID pledges $60m of funding for Sri Lanka

Abdul Qadeer is one of hundreds of children who have died in the deluge that has devastated large parts of Pakistan's southern provinces of Sindh and Balochistan
The chief of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday announced a $60 mln aid package for Sri Lanka.
USAID head Samantha Power said it would provide $40 mln for fertiliser imports and $20 mln for humanitarian needs to tackle the country's deep financial crisis.
Power, who is visiting Sri Lanka, added: ""I have come to convey that the United States stands with you during this unparalleled crisis."
Sri Lanka is facing acute shortages of essentials including food, fuel and medicines due to a lack of foreign currency needed to pay for imports.