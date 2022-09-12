    বাংলা

    USAID pledges $60m of funding for Sri Lanka

    It would provide $40m for fertiliser imports and $20m for humanitarian needs to tackle the country's deep financial crisis

    Published : 12 Sept 2022, 04:47 AM
    The chief of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday announced a $60 mln aid package for Sri Lanka.

    USAID head Samantha Power said it would provide $40 mln for fertiliser imports and $20 mln for humanitarian needs to tackle the country's deep financial crisis.

    Power, who is visiting Sri Lanka, added: ""I have come to convey that the United States stands with you during this unparalleled crisis."

    Sri Lanka is facing acute shortages of essentials including food, fuel and medicines due to a lack of foreign currency needed to pay for imports.

