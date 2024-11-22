It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack

At least 10 killed in Afghanistan attack, interior ministry says

Representational photo: Taliban forces patrol at a runway a day after US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31, 2021. REUTERS

At least 10 people were killed by gunmen in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qaniee said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

The Taliban took over the country in 2021 and vowed to restore security to the war-torn nation. Attacks have continued, many of them claimed by the local arm of the militant Islamic State (IS) group.

In September, 14 people were killed and six others injured in an attack claimed by IS in central Afghanistan.