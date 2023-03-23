Indian rupee firms as Fed hints hiking cycle near its end

The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), as expected, but signalled the monetary tightening cycle may be coming to a close.

The rupee opened at 82.3750 per dollar, its strongest level in a week. The currency ended at 82.6550 on Tuesday. The market was closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.

The Fed softened its language on future rate hikes, amid the banking crisis in the United States, which saw the odds of a 25 bps increase at the May meeting become almost even.