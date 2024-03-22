Indian shares flat as slide in IT stocks offsets Fed optimism

Indian shares were flat on Friday as a 3 percent tumble in IT stocks due to sector bellwether Accenture's revenue warning offset optimism around US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was mostly flat at 22,032.90, while the BSE Sensex added 0.06 percent to 72,677.82, as of 10:17 am IST.

On Thursday, Accenture highlighted tightening client budgets and cut revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2024 by 100-200 basis points, suggesting a weak demand outlook.