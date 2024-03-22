    বাংলা

    Indian shares flat as slide in IT stocks offsets Fed optimism

    Barring IT, all the other 12 major sectors gained

    Reuters
    Published : 22 March 2024, 06:33 AM
    Updated : 22 March 2024, 06:33 AM

    Indian shares were flat on Friday as a 3 percent tumble in IT stocks due to sector bellwether Accenture's revenue warning offset optimism around US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

    The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was mostly flat at 22,032.90, while the BSE Sensex added 0.06 percent to 72,677.82, as of 10:17 am IST.

    On Thursday, Accenture highlighted tightening client budgets and cut revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2024 by 100-200 basis points, suggesting a weak demand outlook.

    The IT index was the top sectoral loser, with Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech, LTIMindtree and Infosys falling between 2.3 percent and 4.5 percent. The IT stocks were also the top five Nifty 50 losers.

    Barring IT, all the other 12 major sectors gained, helped by optimism from the Fed maintaining its outlook for rate cuts in 2024.

    Global market outlook remains bullish as major indices hit record highs, with the US Fed predicting three rate cuts this year, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

    Realty stocks rose 1.3 percent, led by a 5 percent jump in Prestige Estates Projects on a land acquisition for a township project in the national capital region.

    Sarda Energy & Minerals jumped 12 percent after its subsidiary received a letter of intent for a licence for an iron ore block in Maharashtra.

    Metro Brands climbed 4 percent after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the footwear maker's stock with a "buy" rating at a Street-high price target of 1,450 rupees.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Federal Reserve Building stands in Washington April 3, 2012.
    Fed sees three rate cuts in 2024 but a more shallow easing path
    The Fed also left interest rates unchanged and released new quarterly economic projections that showed officials now expect the economy to grow 2.1% this year
    India extends 20% export duty on parboiled rice indefinitely
    India extends 20% export duty on parboiled rice
    India imposed the duty last year in a move to maintain adequate local stock and keep domestic prices under check
    The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 14, 2024.
    Dollar steadies as investors assess rate outlook
    A warmer reading of US inflation earlier this week prompted traders to cut the chances of a prompt rate cut from the Federal Reserve, which lifted the dollar and sparked a sell-off in the fixed income ...
    The Indian flag flies in front of the new logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 19, 2023.
    India markets regulator ups scrutiny of IPO documents
    The country's surging stock market has prompted nearly 50 companies to launch public issues in 2023

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp