US consumer prices heat up in March; seen delaying Fed rate cut

Gasoline and shelter accounted for more than half of the increase in the CPI. Food prices rose 0.1%, though grocery food inflation was unchanged amid declines in the costs of butter as well as cereals and bakery products, which recorded their largest monthly decrease since 1989.

But prices for meats and eggs rose. There was a modest increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables.

In the 12 months through March, the CPI increased 3.5%, the most since September. The CPI was also boosted by last year's low reading dropping out of the calculation. It rose 3.2% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3% on the month and advancing 3.4% year-on-year.

Though the annual increase in consumer prices has declined from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022, the disinflationary trend has virtually stalled in recent months.

The Fed has a 2% inflation target. The measures it tracks for monetary policy are running considerably below the CPI rate.

President Joe Biden urged "corporations including grocery retailers to use record profits to reduce prices." Biden who will face former President Donald Trump in a rematch in November also said he had a plan to lower housing costs by building and renovating more than two million homes.

A government watchdog, Accountable.US, decried what it called corporate greed for the persistently high inflation.

Shortly after the data, financial markets pushed back their expectations for the first rate cut to September from June, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. They now expect only two rate cuts instead of the three envisaged by Fed officials last month. A minority of economists see the window for rate cuts closing.

Minutes of the Fed's March 19-20 meeting published on Wednesday showed policymakers worried that progress on inflation might have stalled. The central bank has kept its policy rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range since July. It has raised the benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points since March 2022.

"The strong inflation data ... should force the Fed to go back to the drawing board with regards to their monetary policy ambitions for the year," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis.

Stocks on Wall Street tumbled. The dollar rallied against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields rose.