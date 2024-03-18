Uber to pay $178 million to settle lawsuit with Australia taxi drivers, law firm says

Uber has agreed to pay A$271.8 million ($178.3 million) to settle a lawsuit in Australia brought by taxi operators and drivers, who alleged they lost income when the ride-hailing company moved into the country, a law firm said on Monday.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers filed the class action in 2019 in the Supreme Court of Victoria state on behalf more than 8,000 taxi and hire car owners and drivers, which the law firm said "Uber fought tooth and nail at every point along the way."