Australian Law appointed US head coach ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Australia batsman Stuart Law has been appointed head coach of the U.S. men's team ahead of their home T20 World Cup in June.

The 55-year-old will begin his tenure with a three-match home T20 series against Bangladesh in May, USA Cricket said in a statement on Wednesday.

It did not reveal the duration of Law's contract.

"It is an exciting opportunity to join USA cricket at this time," said Law, who has previously coached Bangladesh and West Indies.