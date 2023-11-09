Myanmar president: country at risk of breaking apart due to border violence

"If the government does not effectively manage the incidents happening in the border region, the country will be split into various parts," Myint Swe, president of the State Administration Council (SAC), told a national defence and security council meeting.

"It is necessary to carefully control this issue. As now is an important time for the State, the entire people need to support Tatmadaw (the military)."

In the northeast, the junta has lost control of some border trade towns with China. The Chinese government also confirmed this week that there had been Chinese casualties due to military ordinance going over the border.