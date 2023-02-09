Pakistani minister says fuel supplies adequate, warns against hoarding

Pakistan's government said on Wednesday it was not planning to hike fuel prices and warned oil companies against stockpiling petrol after some consumers complained they had been unable to purchase fuel at pumps.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik told reporters the country had enough fuel to last at least 20 days, in line with regulatory requirements, and any consumer shortages were due to stockpiling by oil marketing companies.

"I am requesting and warning companies... their licences will be taken away," the minister said.

A member of Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) in Pakistan told Reuters that only a few of the licensed companies are selling fuel while the others are not either due to financial issues or due to hoarding.