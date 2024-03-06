State Minister Hamid hints at 'big changes' in fuel oil prices

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has indicated that a significant adjustment will be made to fuel oil prices in Bangladesh.

Starting from Thursday, prices will be adjusted in the first week of each month under a new automatic system based on the international market, according to him.

"We want to provide reliable and affordably priced fuel and electricity. There is going to be a big change in the prices of fuel oil from tomorrow [Thursday]," he said on Wednesday.

The state minister emphasised the potential for cost savings through the automation of management and administration, suggesting that prices could decrease further if the global market remains stable.