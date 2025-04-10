Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Egypt's headline inflation increases to 13.6% in March

It reached a record high of 38.0 percent in September 2023

Egypt's headline inflation rises to 13.6% in March
An Egyptian street vendor rides a bicycle as he carries bread on wooden racks in Cairo, Egypt November 12, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 10 Apr 2025, 02:28 PM

Updated : 10 Apr 2025, 02:28 PM

Related Stories
India shuts transit route: what are Bangladesh exporters' options?
India shuts transit route: what are Bangladesh exporters' options?
Honorary citizenship for Youngone’s Kihak Sung
Honorary citizenship for Youngone’s Kihak Sung
Yunus thanks Trump for suspending tariff hike
Yunus thanks Trump for suspending tariff hike
Weak Islamic banks to be merged: BB
Weak Islamic banks to be merged: BB
Read More
India blocks 4 Bangladeshi goods trucks
India blocks 4 Bangladeshi goods trucks
BB dissolves board of ICB Islamic Bank
BB dissolves board of ICB Islamic Bank
Will ‘try our best' to publish SSC results in 2 months: education advisor
Will ‘try our best' to publish SSC results in 2 months: education advisor
Arrest warrants against Hasina, Putul in Purbachal graft case
Arrest warrants against Hasina, Putul in Purbachal graft case
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More