Fuel oil prices to drop from Friday as Bangladesh implements new pricing formula

From Friday, the price of diesel and kerosene will fall Tk 0.75 to Tk 108.25 per litre, the price of petrol will drop Tk 3 to Tk 122 per litre, and the price of octane will fall Tk 4 to Tk 126 per litre.

The sales price of fuel oil will be adjusted at the consumer level every month in light of the import price according to the new formula, the ministry said.

The government released the guidelines for automatic pricing on Feb 29. The notification of the price adjustment according to that formula was released on Thursday.