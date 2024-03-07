    বাংলা

    Fuel oil prices to drop from Friday as Bangladesh implements new pricing formula

    The price of octane will drop Tk 4 per litre, petrol Tk 3 and diesel Tk 0.75 under the new guidelines

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 March 2024, 12:12 PM
    Updated : 7 March 2024, 12:12 PM

    The price of fuel oil will fall on Friday as Bangladesh implements a new pricing formula that will set local prices in line with those on the international market.

    The Ministry of Fuel and Mineral Resources issued a notification regarding the automatic fuel price adjustment guidelines on Thursday. The new prices will take effect from midnight.

    From Friday, the price of diesel and kerosene will fall Tk 0.75 to Tk 108.25 per litre, the price of petrol will drop Tk 3 to Tk 122 per litre, and the price of octane will fall Tk 4 to Tk 126 per litre.

    The sales price of fuel oil will be adjusted at the consumer level every month in light of the import price according to the new formula, the ministry said.

    The government released the guidelines for automatic pricing on Feb 29. The notification of the price adjustment according to that formula was released on Thursday.

