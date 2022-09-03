Aid groups warn of growing plight in flood-hit Pakistan

"The situation is very bad, and it seems it will worsen," he said.

Pakistan is struggling to respond to the floods given their unprecedented magnitude. The government has said 33 million people - 15% of its population - have been affected.

The United Nations has appealed for $160 million in aid to help tackle what it said was an "unprecedented climate catastrophe" as Pakistan's navy has fanned out inland to carry out relief operations in areas that resemble a sea.

The U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on Friday many more children could die from disease.

"There is now a high risk of water-borne, deadly diseases spreading rapidly -- diarrhoea, cholera, dengue, malaria," UNICEF Pakistan Representative Abdullah Fadil told a Geneva press briefing. "There is therefore a risk of many more child deaths," he said.

In the Dadu district of Sindh, one of the worst-affected provinces, several villages were under as much as 11 feet (3.35 m) of water, according to Bashir Khan, a local resident who is in contact with people remaining in the area.

“My house is under water, I had left my place four days ago with my family," he said.