Hasina meets Sunak in first bilateral meeting in London

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her British counterpart Rishi Sunak had their maiden bilateral meeting in London on Friday, BSS reports.
The heads of state and government from 130 countries arrived in London to attend the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.
"Of them, Sunak had meetings with only seven of them including Bangladesh’s prime minister, which manifests that Bangladesh has wonderful relations with the UK in terms of political, diplomatic and economic," Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem said while briefing reporters after the meeting of the two premiers.
Sunak said his two daughters and wife are admirers of Hasina, and he wished his daughters to be great leaders like her since he took office in October, BSS quoted Tasneem.
"I am following you for many years. You're a successful economic leader," Sunak said about Hasina, according to the Bangladesh high commissioner.
The two leaders discussed various issues related to the mutual benefits of the two countries in their meeting, which lasted for 35 minutes at the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Bilateral Meeting Room.
The British prime minister said Bangladesh’s economic progress is remarkable, referring to maintaining over 6 percent economic growth during post Covid-19 pandemic period.
"Our relation is wonderful over 50 years," Sunak said, adding the UK values its relationship with Bangladesh.
At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Hasina congratulated Rishi Sunak for becoming the prime minister of the UK.
"You're becoming prime minister in such a young age from the Asian heritage. I feel good by seeing such young men in leadership," she said.
The Bangladesh premier sought larger investment from British companies in Bangladesh.
“We have enhanced business relations between the two countries," The British premier said.
He expressed his satisfaction over signing a joint communique between Dhaka and London.
Both leaders also talked about the Rohingya community in Bangladesh. Sunak said the UK understands that Rohingyas are a big burden for Bangladesh.
Sheikh Hasina thanked the UK for supporting Bangladesh over the Rohingya issue.
"Rohingyas are a big burden and great security threat for us," she added.
Sunak responded positively when Hasina invited him to Bangladesh to see the plight of Rohingyas.