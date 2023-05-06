Hasina meets Sunak in first bilateral meeting in London

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her British counterpart Rishi Sunak had their maiden bilateral meeting in London on Friday, BSS reports.

The heads of state and government from 130 countries arrived in London to attend the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

"Of them, Sunak had meetings with only seven of them including Bangladesh’s prime minister, which manifests that Bangladesh has wonderful relations with the UK in terms of political, diplomatic and economic," Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem said while briefing reporters after the meeting of the two premiers.