    Young girl rescued from rubble in Turkey 178 hours after quake

    Rescuers were also close to reaching her older sister after rescuing her 178 hours after a devastating earthquake shook the region

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Feb 2023, 11:51 AM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2023, 11:51 AM

    A young girl named Miray was rescued from the rubble of an apartment block in the southern Turkish city of Adiyaman on Monday, 178 hours after a devastating earthquake shook the region, a minister and media reports said.

    Broadcaster CNN Turk said the girl was six years old and that rescuers were also close to reaching her older sister. Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu had earlier said she was four years old.

