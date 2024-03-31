Polythene falls on power line, halting Dhaka metro rail service for an hour

The Dhaka metro rail has begun the new week with an unexpected hiccup after polythene, carried by stormy winds, got entangled in the power lines and disrupted service for over an hour.

The incident took place on Sunday morning near the Farmgate station.

"The entire system had to be stopped to remove the polythene. It took us an hour to clear it," said Mahmud Khan, additional superintendent of MRT Police.

The day's first train had departed from the Uttara North station at 7:10am before encountering the obstruction at Farmgate.

Train service resumed at 8:35am, following the removal of the polythene and the restoration of the power line, according to Mahmud.