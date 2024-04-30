Bangladesh raises fuel oil prices for May by up to Tk 2.50 per litre

The prices go up for the first time after the new monthly readjustment system was introduced two months ago

The government has raised fuel oil prices by up to Tk 2.50 a litre for the month of May after decreasing in the first two months following the introduction of a monthly readjustment system.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division published the new prices of diesel, kerosene, petrol and octane in a notice on Tuesday night.

The new rates will become effective from midnight.

Diesel and kerosene prices have been raised by Tk 1 to Tk 107 a litre.

Petrol and octane prices have increased by Tk 2.50 to Tk 124.50 and Tk 128.50, respectively.

Bangladesh has been readjusting fuel oil prices every month in an automated system based on the international market since March.

In the first readjustment on Mar 7, prices were cut by up to Tk 4 a litre. For April, the price of octane was kept unchanged, and diesel and kerosene prices were cut by Tk 2.25 per litre.