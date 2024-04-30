High Court stays Rangpur Labour Court case against Nobel laureate Yunus

A retired senior farm manager of Grameen Krishi Foundation lodged the case over alleged labour law violations

The High Court has stayed the trial proceedings of a case filed against Nobel Peaace Prize-winning Muhammad Yunus, the founding chairman of Grameen Krishi Foundation, and five others at Rangpur Labour Court.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah also issued a rule asking why the case against the microcredit pioneer and others over alleged violations of labour laws should not be declared illegal.

The other accused in the case are Nur Jahan Begum, the chairperson of Grameen Krishi Foundation's board of directors, Shamsud Doha, its acting managing director, and board members Imamus Sultan, Ratan Kumar Nag, and Shah Jahan.

Barrister Md Abdullah Al Mamun represented Yunus, with Barrister Khawaja Tanveer Ahmed by his side. Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Anis Ul Mawa appeared for the state.

Barrister Mamun said that Golam Mostafa, a retired senior farm manager of the Grameen Krishi Foundation, lodged the case in 2021, seeking compensation of Tk 975,125 for retirement gratuity and earned leave.

As per the case details, Mostafa worked as a farm manager at the Grameen Krishi Foundation unit office in Gaibandha’s Gobindaganj Upazila.

The foundation allegedly did not provide him with his gratuity and earned leave payments ater retirement.

Furthermore, he claimed that the organisation has been postponing the payment of his dues.

Mamun argued in court that Mostafa held an officer’s position and was not classified as a labourer, thus making him ineligible to file a lawsuit under labour laws.