At least 7 killed and 30 injured in car blast in Syrian town near Turkish border, residents say

At least seven people were killed and thirty injured on Saturday in a car blast in a busy market place in the rebel held Syrian town Azaz near the Turkish border, residents and rescuers told Reuters.

They said the blast occurred during peak late night shopping after breaking of the fast during the Muslim month of Ramadan.

"It's timing comes with heavy congestion by shoppers," said Yaseen Shalabi who was near the site of the explosion shopping with his family.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.