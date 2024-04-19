    বাংলা

    Fire breaks out at Shishu Hospital in Dhaka’s Agargaon

    The fire started around 1:45pm, the Fire Service said

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 April 2024, 08:33 AM
    Updated : 19 April 2024, 08:33 AM

    Five firefighting units are attempting to extinguish a fire at Shishu Hospital in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

    The fire was reported around 1:45pm, according to the Fire Service Control Room Duty Officer Lima Khanam.

    The fire started in the Cardiac Department on the fourth floor of the seven-storey building.

    The Control Room was unable to immediately confirm how the fire had started or the extent of the damage.

    Anxiety spread among the patients and their relatives when the fire broke out. Many left the building with their sick children.

    “People are rushing about trying to escape the fire,” said Sajeda Akhtar Rima, a woman who posted a video of the incident on Facebook. “There was crying all around as people tried to protect their loved ones. Everyone dropped everything to try and save their lives.”

    More to follow

