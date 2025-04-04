Mirza Abbas says Hasina’s trial is essential for global justice, not just for Bangladesh

BNP’s Mirza Abbas sees first bilateral talks between Modi, Yunus as 'important'

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas believes Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit was “very important.”

On Friday, Abbas said a meeting between the leaders of the two neighbouring countries was “necessary now.”

“Our government had been actively trying to make this meeting happen. It was needed at this time, and they managed to do it.

“But I don’t know the inside out of what was discussed, so I can’t comment in detail,” he added.

Chief Advisor's press aide Shafiqul Alam said after the meeting in Bangkok that discussions had covered issues including the extradition of Hasina, who fled to India the day her government was toppled by a mass uprising last year.

They also discussed provocative statements by Hasina from India, border killings, and the distribution of Teesta River water.

Abbas, however, declined to deliver any comment “without knowing the details”.

He added, “Hasina’s return and trial are demands of the time, the people, and us.

“If the talks were only about [Hasina’s] return, I would add that her accomplices, who are trying to destabilise the country, should also be sent back with her."

‘HASINA’S TRIAL IS URGENT’

The BNP leader said, “It is India’s responsibility to send Hasina back immediately so that she can be put to trial.

“The trial of a fascist is crucial, not only for Bangladesh but for the entire world. No fascist should be allowed to go untried.”

On the Teesta project, he stressed that Bangladesh must receive water from the river and carry out the necessary repairs to the dam.

“Bangladesh will not make any concessions on the Teesta or Farakka issues,” he added.

‘PEOPLE ARE NOW IN STRONGER POSITION AFTER THE CHANGE’

Abbas said the people of Bangladesh are now in a strong position.

He called for the cancellation of all unfair agreements signed with India during the previous government’s tenure, including those that have not yet been implemented.

Abbas viewed the reported discussions on issues like border killings as positive if they indeed took place.

He expressed confidence that Yunus would hold further talks in the future and deliver meaningful outcomes.

ELECTION, REFORMS

Abbas strongly objected to claims that the BNP is averse to reforms.

He said the party had always supported reforms alongside elections, rejecting the notion that BNP becomes irritable when reforms are discussed.

According to him, there is a group at home and abroad trying to frame the debate in a misleading way—promoting reforms while sidelining elections.

“The BNP has never opposed reforms,” said Abbas. “The BNP has always supported reforms, just as it supports elections—both are necessary.

“But the BNP will not support any reform that goes against the interests and rights of the people.”

Referring to the reform commissions’ spreadsheet, he said those who have read it would notice that some proposals do not suit the values of Bangladeshi people.

“Why should we accept what does not fit our country?” he asked.