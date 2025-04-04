Yunus promises to focus on an inclusive and action-oriented BIMSTEC

Bangladesh takes helm of BIMSTEC for two years

Leaders of the BIMSTEC member countries at a photo session during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. Photo: Facebook/ChiefAdvisor

Bangladesh has assumed the chairmanship of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) for the next two years, reaffirming its commitment to advancing regional cooperation and development.

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra passed the baton to Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus at the end of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday, according to state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

After accepting the role, Yunus promised to focus on an inclusive and action-oriented BIMSTEC, outlining Bangladesh's vision and priorities for the regional group.

Leaders of BIMSTEC member states unanimously adopted the Bangkok Declaration and the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision, a strategic roadmap aimed at guiding the organisation toward sustainable development and deeper economic integration.

The BIMSTEC comprises seven countries of the Bay of Bengal region -- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The member state chairing BIMSTEC hosts the summit and hands over the chairmanship to the member state next in alphabetical order.

BIMSTEC, established in 1997, has increasingly positioned itself as a vital platform for regional collaboration, particularly in trade, technology, transport, energy, and counterterrorism.