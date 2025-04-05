Fares of Tk 600 has been hiked to Tk 1,200-Tk 1,250, says a passenger

Passengers irked over ‘higher bus fares’ for trips to Dhaka after Eid break

Dhaka-bound passengers have complained that buses are charging inflated fares for return trips after Eid break, forcing travellers to resort to riding pickup trucks risking their safety.

Offices and courts are set to reopen on Sunday after an extensive nine-day Eid break, with workers starting to stream into Dhaka to resume their regular workflow.

Transport counters in Gaibandha saw a swelling crowd since Saturday morning.

In the afternoon, hundreds of people were waiting with their families at the Sadullapur bus stand for return trips.

They said almost all buses to Dhaka were charging at least Tk 600 to 700 more than the usual fare.

While the regular fare from Sadullapur to Dhaka is Tk 500, passengers are being charged Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,250.

A similar situation was observed in Gaibandha Sadar and Sundarganj Upazilas as well.

Faruk Mia, a garment worker from Sadullapur, shared his frustration. “No bus from Sadullapur is offering tickets for less than Tk 1,200,” he said.

“After much pleading, I managed to buy two tickets for Tk 1,150 each.”

He blamed the lack of fare regulation and transport operator accountability for his sufferings.

Another garment worker, Abdul Halim, returning to Dhaka on a Surjo Paribahan bus, said: “This year's Eid journey has been safe and hassle-free. What's disappointing is that transport companies are charging passengers with whatever fares they can.

“The fare of Tk 500 has been raised to Tk 1,200. We have no choice but to pay and travel.”

When the issue was brought up to Bitul Mia, the manager of the Sadullapur counter for Surjo Paribahan, said: “Buses are returning with half the number of passengers [that came from] Dhaka. That’s why we are charging a little more.”

Swapon Khan of Mayer Ashirbad Paribahan echoed the same reasoning.

Sirajul Islam Babu, convenor of the Gaibandha Nagarik Mancha, described the fare hikes as "chaotic" and called for stricter regulations.

He said, “Non-branded buses in different parts of Gaibandha are charging double the fare.

“Even some branded buses are forcing passengers to buy tickets for longer distances when travelling shorter routes.

Sirajul added that low-income, working-class people and day labourers were being forced to travel in goods trucks or pickup vans due to these fare hikes, highlighting the need for administrative oversight.

Paresh Chandra Barman, the assistant director of the Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection, Gaibandha District, could not be reached for comment.

Sadullapur Police Station chief Mohammad Tajuddin Khandaker confirmed he was unaware of the situation but said action would be taken.

Sadullapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO, or Upazila executive officer, Kazi Mohamad Onik Islam said: “We have conducted raids and issued warnings to prevent excessive fares and passenger harassment.

“If any transport operator continues to overcharge, we will investigate and take action.”

Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner Choudhury Muazzem Ahmed said he was unaware of the fare hikes but would look into the matter.