He says India always wants a “progressive, democratic and inclusive” Bangladesh

PM Narendra Modi says India not in favour of any political party in Bangladesh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said New Delhi always attaches the "highest priority" to its ties with Dhaka, and it is not in favour of any specific party in Bangladesh.

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and Modi held their first bilateral talks on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok on Friday.

According to Modi, the history of the two neighbours is intricately linked, and goes back to the dawn of Bangladesh.

He said India would always support a “progressive, democratic and inclusive” Bangladesh.

Refuting claims that India seeks a particular party to be in power in Bangladesh, Modi said: "Our relationship is people-to-people."

India's attachment is with a country, not with any individuals or political organisations, he said.

Modi brought up the global stature of Yunus.

He blamed social media for the tension surrounding deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks delivered from India.

On the border killings, he said Indian border troopers had opened fire only in self-defence and the fatalities occurred in Indian territories.

The two leaders stressed the need to work together to prevent killings along the Bangladesh-India border.

Modi congratulated Yunus on Bangladesh assuming the chairmanship of BIMSTEC.