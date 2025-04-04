Yunus gifts Modi a throwback photo from 2015 at first bilateral meeting

The gesture comes at a time when ties between Dhaka and New Delhi are strained due to various issues

In his first bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi since taking charge of Bangladesh’s interim government, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus presented the Indian prime minister with a photograph of an encounter between the two of them back in 2015.

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday.

At the end of their discussion, Yunus presented Modi with the framed photo, taken during an event in Mumbai a decade ago.

According to Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, deputy press secretary to the chief advisor, the photo was taken on Jan 3, 2015, when Modi awarded Nobel Laureate Yunus a gold medal at the 102nd Indian Science Congress.

A decade later, Yunus -- now leading Bangladesh’s interim government -- chose to revive that memory during their first official meeting.

The gesture came at a time when ties between Bangladesh and India are tense due to various reasons.

On Aug 5, 2024, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power by a student-led mass uprising. She fled to India that same day. Three days later, an interim government led by Yunus took charge.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has since issued arrest warrants against Hasina in three cases, including charges of "genocide" and enforced disappearances. The Yunus administration has formally requested her extradition under an existing treaty, but New Delhi has not responded.

Since her departure, relations between the two nations have grown tense. The interim government accused Hasina of attempting to destabilise Bangladesh from India, while the Indian government has expressed concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Dhaka, in turn, has criticised the Indian media for allegedly spreading misinformation and exaggerated reports.

Beyond the war of words, both countries have summoned each other’s diplomats over incidents at the border and provocative statements attributed to Hasina.

Since the transition, there were two opportunities for Yunus to meet Modi, but neither materialised. As a result, there had been mounting speculation about whether the meeting would take place at the BIMSTEC Summit.

Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam later described the meeting as “highly productive and fruitful”, noting that the two leaders discussed several key issues, including Hasina's extradition.

They also discussed Hasina's provocative statements from India, border killings, and the distribution of Teesta River water, according to Shafiqul.