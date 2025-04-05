Nintendo delays Switch 2 pre-orders in US on tariff uncertainty

April 05, 2025
The Switch 2 launch date of Jun 5 remains unchanged, the company says
Published : 05 Apr 2025, 12:52 PM
Nintendo said it is delaying the start of pre-orders for the Switch 2 gaming device in the United States as it examines the potential impact of tariffs.
Pre-orders will not start on Apr 9 in the US "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," Nintendo said in a statement.
The Switch 2 launch date of Jun 5 is unchanged, the company said.
US President Donald Trump has introduced sweeping tariffs on countries around the world, sparking a trade war that could affect the price of consumer goods.