Two traders wounded in Faridpur stabbing attack

A group of assailants on motorcycles allegedly opened fire on the brothers before stabbing them indiscriminately and fleeing

Two traders have been stabbed and wounded by a group of assailants in Faridpur Sadar Upazila.

The incident took place around 11pm on Friday near the Kazibari Mosque intersection, said Kotwali Police Station chief Md Asaduzzaman.

The victims have been identified as Ranjit Biswas and Liton Biswas, two brothers and rod-cement traders from the Munshibazar area.

Recounting the incident, Liton said: “My elder brother had gone to a dinner near Gerda Saheb Bari. It got late and he couldn’t find any transport, so he called me to pick him up on my motorcycle.

“We were on our way home when two motorcycles suddenly approached us. Three to four men opened fire, causing us to fall off the bike. Then they attacked us with sharp weapons and fled the scene.”

Both brothers were admitted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital. Ranjit was later transferred to Dhaka for advanced treatment.

Asaduzzaman said multiple police teams have begun investigating the incident, and efforts are underway to determine the motive behind the attack.