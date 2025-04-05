Lightning, dust storm, rain amid heatwave bring some respite to Dhaka dwellers

The meteorologists forecast more lightning showers over the next 24 hours in different places of the country

A dust storm accompanied by lightning and downpour has somewhat cooled off the environment after a day of scorching heat amid a heatwave in Dhaka, much to the relief of citizens drained by the weather.

A lightning storm flashed across the skies from 6pm to 7pm on Saturday as dust enveloped the atmosphere before rain started pouring at Jatrabari, Mohakhali, Karwan Bazar, Mirpur, Savar and nearby areas.

Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik said, “A mild to moderate lightning storm passed Dhaka at 40kph from 6pm to 7pm. It was accompanied by gusty winds and lightning showers, causing the temperature to drop.”

He mentioned that the mercury will fluctuate all through April.

“When lightning storms will occur, the temperature will drop, bringing relief for a brief period. Lightning showers take place for half an hour or an hour and a half.”

Many Dhaka dwellers complained that the immediate respite after the rain was short-lived as temperature soon began rising again.

Samira Akhter from Mirpur said, “It was very hot the whole day. It was really tough. It was comfortable during the rain but it's hot like before now again.”

Rafiq Islam from Pallabi, however, said: “The environment has cooled off. The heat was suffocating. Now it's eased a bit.”

LIGHTNING STORMS FORECAST

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast lightning storms in the next 24 hours.

According to the regular bulletin, occasional gusty winds, lightning or rain or lightning showers could occur in one or two places in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions over the next 24 hours.

Apart from that, the weather is likely to remain dry and the skies are occasionally partly cloudy around the country.

A heatwave swept over 34 districts of the country on Saturday.

The weather bulletin said a mild to moderate heatwave sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Khulna divisions, and Dinajpur, Syedpur, Feni, Moulvibazar, Barishal, and Patuakhali districts might persist.

Rajshahi logged the highest temperature, at 38.5°C, on Saturday, while Dhaka recorded 37.2°C.

The daytime temperatures across the country could rise slightly over the next 24 hours, while at night, they may remain unchanged.

When temperatures range between 36°C to 38°C over a significant area, it is considered a mild heat wave. When the mercury rises from 38°C to 40°C, it is a moderate heat wave. Temperatures from 40°C to 42°C are considered a severe heatwave, while temperatures above 42°C are labelled a very severe heatwave.