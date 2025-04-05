Yunus calls emergency meeting after US tariff hike on Bangladeshi exports

The meeting will take place on Saturday evening and will be attended by trade experts, government officials and advisors

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has called an emergency meeting in response to the United States’ announcement of increased tariffs on Bangladeshi exports.

The meeting will take place at 7:30pm on Saturday at the State Guest House Jamuna, according to the Chief Advisor's Office. Senior advisors, government officials, and trade experts are expected to attend.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced a new set of supplementary tariffs on imports from more than 100 countries. As a result, Bangladeshi exports to the US will now face a 37 percent supplementary tariff.

Previously, the average tariff on Bangladeshi goods in the US stood at 15 percent.

With the new imposition, the total tariff on Bangladesh’s exports to the US will rise to 52 percent.

The US is Bangladesh’s largest export market for ready-made garments. In 2024, Bangladesh exported around $8.4 billion worth of goods to the US, including $7.34 billion in garments alone.

Industry leaders are warning that the new tariffs could severely impact Bangladesh’s garment sector, a cornerstone of the country’s economy.

Yunus, however, has expressed optimism that a positive outcome to the ongoing tariff dispute with the United States could be reached through discussions.

President Trump made the announcement at a White House press conference held shortly after 2am Bangladesh time on Wednesday. He declared the day as “America’s economic independence day”, claiming the country had waited a long time for this move.