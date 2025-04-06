Jaiswal and Archer shine as RR conquer PBKS in dominating IPL win

Archer takes two wickets in the first over, dismissing impact player Priyansh Arya on the first delivery

Rajasthan Royals handed Punjab Kings their first defeat of the Indian Premier League season, securing a thumping 50-run win on Saturday courtesy of stellar performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jofra Archer.

Chasing 206, Punjab faltered against Rajasthan's attack at the New International Cricket Stadium, with Archer's bowling performance proving pivotal in the visitor's win along side fellow pacer Sandeep Sharma.

Archer took two wickets in the first over, dismissing impact player Priyansh Arya on the first delivery and then rounded off the over by sending Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer back to the pavilion.

Glenn Maxwell and Nehal Wadhera, however, showed resilience in their 88-run partnership but the rest of the Punjab batters failed to rise to the occasion, scoring a total of only 155-9.

Put into bat, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson and his fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the team a robust start, posting 85-0 at the end of 10 overs.

Yashasvi was Rajasthan's top scorer with 67 off 45 balls, including three fours and five sixes, while Riyan Parag carried Rajasthan through the death overs with his unbeaten 43-run knock, taking the visitors to 205/4 in 20 overs.

Punjab's bowling attack, despite Lockie Ferguson's efforts in slowing down the run rate and claiming the wickets of both Samson and Jaiswal, underperformed.

Both Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen finished with an economy rate of over 11 runs per over.

Punjab will play their next home game on Tuesday against Chennai Super Kings while Rajasthan will look to extend their winning lead against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.