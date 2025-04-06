Banks reopen after 9-day Eid break

Regular banking services are underway, but there is no unusual rush on the first day back

Banking services across the country have resumed after a nine-day Eid break.

Customers began visiting commercial banks on Sunday as operations returned to the regular schedule after the extended holiday.

The crowd was thinner than usual on the first day back, but banking officials said they expected the footfall to increase as the day progressed.

In financial hubs like Gulshan and Motijheel, normal banking activities were underway but there was no unusual rush. Regular services such as deposits, withdrawals, loan instalment payments, new loan processing, issuance of letters of credit, and other business transactions were taking place.

On Sunday, banks returned to full working hours, conducting transactions from 10am to 4pm. Offices will remain open until 6pm.

Banking hours during Ramadan were limited to 10am to 2:30pm, with the last working day before the Eid holidays being Mar 27.

State-owned banks saw slightly fewer customers compared to private banks, where long queues were observed, particularly for deposits and withdrawals.

“Transactions have resumed. Both deposit and withdrawal services are on. However, the workload is lighter than usual. It’ll increase from Monday onwards,” said Shafiqul Islam, general manager of Sonali Bank's Motijheel branch.

“I came to withdraw some money because the bank was closed for nine consecutive days. I had previously withdrawn money before Eid. Now a new month has also started,” said Sayeedul Islam, a customer at Sonali Bank.

Shihab Ahmed, manager of BRAC Bank's Mohammadpur branch, said customer transactions picked up straight after the bank opened at 10am. “As we had a long holiday, today we’re seeing a bit more work,” he said, adding that customers were receiving all types of banking services.