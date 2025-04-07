‘Giant’ Dahl drama and Benjamin Button shine at London's Olivier Awards

The ceremony also saw "Fiddler on the Roof" receive three Olivier awards, with no one show dominating the accolades as is often the case

John Lithgow and Mary Yeager attend the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, April 6, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

"Giant" starring John Lithgow as author Roald Dahl and a musical reimagining of "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" were among the many winners at Britain's Olivier theatre awards on Sunday, picking up three prizes each.

Held at the star-studded Royal Albert Hall, the ceremony also saw "Fiddler on the Roof" receive three Olivier awards, with no one show dominating the accolades as is often the case.

US star Lithgow won the best actor prize for his turn as Dahl in Mark Rosenblatt's "Giant", an account of the fallout from a 1983 book review written by the author that provoked accusations of anti-Semitism.

"I am literally trembling all over. I have never been quite so shaken by a happy event," Lithgow told Reuters.

"It was also extremely emotional to be embraced by the English theatre community like that. I can't even tell you what it means."

"Giant" also won best new play and Lithgow's co-star Elliot Levey won best actor in a supporting role.

The musical of F Scott Fitzgerald's short story of the man who ages in reverse, Benjamin Button - reimagined for the theatre in a Cornish fishing village - won rave reviews since its West End run started last year.

It received awards for best new musical, outstanding music contribution, and best actor in a musical for John Dalgleish as Button.

Lesley Manville won best actress for her portrayal as Jocasta in "Oedipus", scoring her second Olivier award.

"I am really shaky... It's quite a big stage to walk out onto the Royal Albert Hall and see all those faces," Manville told Reuters.

"But it's wonderful. I am so pleased to have this award for this play and that part and what it meant to me."

Imelda Staunton racked up her fifth Olivier, winning best actress in a musical for her turn as Dolly Levi in the hit show "Hello, Dolly!".