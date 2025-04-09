Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

'Handmaid's Tale' star Elisabeth Moss not ready for final season farewell

The series, created by Bruce Miller will debut its sixth and final season on Hulu

'Handmaid's Tale' star Elisabeth Moss not ready for final season
Cast member Elisabeth Moss poses at the premiere for the sixth season of the television series "The Handmaid's Tale" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Apr 2, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Reuters

Published : 09 Apr 2025, 01:59 AM

Updated : 09 Apr 2025, 01:59 AM

Related Stories
What’s making Hrithik 'nervous' about 'Krrish 4'?
What’s making Hrithik 'nervous' about 'Krrish 4'?
Read More
Ahmadiyya prayer centre vandalised in Rajbari
Ahmadiyya prayer centre vandalised in Rajbari
Hasina plot corruption chargesheet hearing Thursday
Hasina plot corruption chargesheet hearing Thursday
Bangladesh grapples with complex IMF loan terms
Bangladesh grapples with complex IMF loan terms
NDB to lend $1bn to Bangladesh this year
NDB to lend $1bn to Bangladesh this year
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More