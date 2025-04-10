Court freezes 45 bank accounts of ex-ministers Qamrul Islam, Dipu Moni, Tawfique Nawaz

The court has ordered the freezing of Tk 85.8 million in the accounts

A Dhaka court has ordered the freezing of 45 bank accounts of former food minister Qamrul Islam, former education minister Dipu Moni, and her husband Tawfique Nawaz.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib issued the order on Thursday granting an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director SM Rashadul Islam, according to spokesperson Akhtarul Islam.

The anti-graft watchdogs said it has information on Tk 24.24 million held across Qamrul’s 23 accounts, Tk 61.19 million in Dipu Moni’s 18 accounts, and Tk 587,535 in four accounts of Nawaz.

In the appeal, ACC mentioned “suspicious transactions” of a large sum of money from Qamrul’s accounts and those of financial institutions linked to him.

It also said these movable assets were being “transferred, mortgaged, or misappropriated” and to ensure a fair investigation, they must be “blocked immediately”.

On Feb 5, the same court ordered the blocking of Tk 18.15 million in Qamrul’s 15 bank accounts.

After the fall of the Awami League government, police arrested the former food minister from Dhaka’s Uttara Sector 12 on Nov 18, 2024.

The following day, he was remanded in a murder case at New Market Police Station. He is currently behind bars, also facing several other charges of murder.

In the appeal against Dipu Moni, ACC said it found “dubious transactions” of huge sums of money through accounts belonging to “Taimur Nawaz and Jawadur Rahim Wadud” to her accounts and those under financial institutions involving her.

After the fall of the Awami League regime in the face of a mass uprising, police arrested Dipu Moni from Baridhara on Aug 19, 2024.

She was remanded in several cases, including murder during the protests, and is currently in jail.