US, Russia delegations hold talks in Istanbul on diplomatic missions

They hold talks on normalising the work of their diplomatic missions after the war in Ukraine triggers the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West

Journalists stand at the entrance of the Russian Consulate where American and Russian delegations meet for a second time, to discuss stabilising bilateral embassy operations, in Istanbul, Turkey, Apr 10, 2025. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

US and Russian delegations held talks in Istanbul on Thursday on normalising the work of their diplomatic missions after the war in Ukraine triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the depths of the Cold War.

A vehicle carrying the US delegation left the Russian consulate building in central Istanbul on Thursday afternoon, some six hours after they arrived. The Russian delegation remained in the building.

The talks were to be led by Russia's new ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchiev, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter, Russia's foreign ministry said.

The main focus, according to Moscow and Washington, is restoring the work of diplomatic missions after relations between the two nuclear powers were complicated by years of rows, mutual claims of intimidation and even the freezing of diplomatic property.

"Ukraine is not, absolutely not on the agenda," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday.

"These talks are solely focused on our embassy operations, not on normalising a bilateral relationship overall, which can only happen, as we've noted, once there is peace between Russia and Ukraine."

Both Moscow and Washington have complained in recent years about the difficulties of getting credentials for their diplomats, making the operation of their embassies extremely difficult.

Russia has said that even paying diplomats has become difficult due to Western restrictions, while US diplomats say their movements are restricted in Russia. Both sides have complained of intimidation.

Among the issues is diplomatic property.

Washington has put six Russian properties under restrictions, including the Killenworth estate on Long Island, the Pioneer Point "dacha" in Maryland, the Russian consulates in San Francisco and Seattle and the trade missions in Washington and New York.