At least 10 candidates have been expelled from the Dakhil Quran Majeed and Tajweed exams

22 candidates expelled, nearly 27,000 absent on first day of SSC exams

At least 22 candidates have been expelled, and 26,928 were absent on the first day of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee disclosed the figures on Thursday following the completion of the day’s tests.

The opening day’s exams included Bangla First Paper for general SSC candidates, the Quran Majeed and Tajweed for Dakhil candidates, and the Bangla Second Paper for those in the SSC and Dakhil Vocational streams.

Khondokar Ehsanul Kabir, chief of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, confirmed that a total of 26,928 candidates did not attend their scheduled exams.

At least 22 were expelled.

According to a notification signed by Ehsanul, 1,700,850 candidates of the 1,727,778 registered students sat for the exams on the first day.

The figures were compiled from 3,706 examination centres out of the total 3,715 nationwide.

"The first day's exams were held satisfactorily in 3,715 centres of eleven education boards," Ehsanul told bdnews24.com.

10 EXPELLED FROM BANGLA FIRST PAPER EXAM

According to the education ministry, the SSC Bangla First Paper examination under nine general education boards was held at 2,291 centres.

Citing information from 2,282 centres, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee said that 10 examinees were expelled from the Bangla First Paper examination.

Of them, two examinees were from Dhaka Board, one from Cumilla Board, one from Jashore Board, one from Sylhet Board, two from Barishal Board, and three from Mymensingh Board.

A total of 1,334,630 examinees were scheduled to take part in the SSC Bangla First Paper examination of the nine general boards at those 2,282 centres.

While 1,319,892 participated, 14,738 remained absent.

Of them, 3,496 people were absent in 438 centres of Dhaka Board, 1,622 in 269 centres of Rajshahi Board, 2,553 in 273 centres of Cumilla Board, 1,800 in 299 centres of Jashore Board, 1,173 in 219 centres of Chattogram Board, 878 people in 154 centres of Sylhet Board, 1,033 people in 194 centres of Barishal Board, 1,341 in 280 centres of Dinajpur Board and 842 candidates in 156 centres of Mymensingh Board.

10 EXPELLED FROM QURAN MAJEED, TAJWEED EXAMS

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has reported that 10 candidates have been expelled from the Dakhil Quran Majeed and Tajweed exams under the Madrasah Education Board.

According to the education ministry, the Dakhil exams were scheduled to be held at 725 centres.

The notice issued by the committee reported that at least 261,912 candidates were scheduled to take part in the Quran Majeed and Tajweed exams at these centres, but 252,289 took part.

At least 9,623 were absent, and 10 expelled.

2,567 ABSENT ON FIRST DAY OF SSC AND DAKHIL VOCATIONAL EXAMS

The committee also announced that as many as 2,567 candidates were absent on the first day of SSC and Dakhil Vocational exams.

The SSC and Vocational Bangla Second Paper exams were scheduled to be held today at 699 centres under the Technical Education Board.

The committee said that 131,236 candidates were scheduled to take the exam at these centres, but 128,669 appeared.

At least 2,567 were absent and two candidates were expelled from the exam.

Nearly 1.9 million candidates are scheduled to take part in the SSC and equivalent exams this year, including regular and irregular exams.

As many as 1.4 million students have registered to take part in the exams under the nine general education boards, 294,726 for Dakhil exams under the Madrasah Board, and 143,313 for the SSC and Dakhil Vocational exams under the Technical Education Board.

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams are being held based on the complete syllabus, with full marks and standard duration for each subject.

The SSC written exams will end on May 13. Following the written tests, practical examinations for SSC candidates will be held from May 15 to 22.

The written Dakhil exams will conclude on May 13 and practical examinations will be held between May 14 and 18.

Vocational SSC and Dakhil students will wrap up their written assessments with the English Second Paper on May 13.

Their practical tests will be held from May 13 to 22, followed by on-the-job training from May 23 to Jul 1.