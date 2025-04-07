Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 07, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Wikipedia operator appeals Indian court's order to remove content, sources say

The Wikimedia Foundation is the second major tech platform after X

Wikimedia appeals Indian court's order to remove content: sources
Wikipedia webpage in use on a laptop computer is seen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, January 17, 2012. Wikipedia, the popular community-edited online encyclopedia, will black out its English-language site for 24 hours to seek support against proposed US anti-piracy legislation that Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales said threatens the future of the Internet. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters

Published : 07 Apr 2025, 01:27 PM

Updated : 07 Apr 2025, 01:27 PM

Related Stories
Starlink poised to launch commercial services in Bangladesh
Starlink poised to launch commercial services in Bangladesh
Read More
Trump's tariff 'medicine' sends global markets into spasms
Trump's tariff 'medicine' sends global markets into spasms
‘No work, no school’ campaign underway in solidarity with Palestine
‘No work, no school’ campaign underway in solidarity with Palestine
Giant, Benjamin Button shine at London’s Olivier Awards
Giant, Benjamin Button shine at London’s Olivier Awards
Alcaraz says chasing top-ranked Sinner 'killed' him
Alcaraz says chasing top-ranked Sinner 'killed' him
Read More
Opinion

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Read More