Wikipedia operator appeals Indian court's order to remove content, sources say

The Wikimedia Foundation is the second major tech platform after X

Wikipedia webpage in use on a laptop computer is seen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, January 17, 2012. Wikipedia, the popular community-edited online encyclopedia, will black out its English-language site for 24 hours to seek support against proposed US anti-piracy legislation that Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales said threatens the future of the Internet. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wikipedia webpage in use on a laptop computer is seen in this photo illustration taken in Washington, January 17, 2012. Wikipedia, the popular community-edited online encyclopedia, will black out its English-language site for 24 hours to seek support against proposed US anti-piracy legislation that Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales said threatens the future of the Internet. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The operator of online encyclopedia Wikipedia has challenged a New Delhi court's order to remove statements deemed defamatory from its page on a domestic news website, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Last week's Delhi High Court ruling came after Indian news agency ANI sued the US platform last year, citing a Wikipedia description that it faced criticism for being a government "propaganda tool" and sought removal of such statements.

Wikipedia's operator, Wikimedia, has sought an appeal before a larger panel of judges of the same court, said the two sources, who sought anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Wikimedia did not immediately respond to email messages to seek comment.

Reuters owns a 26 percent stake in ANI, and has previously said it is not involved in ANI's business practices or operations.

The Wikimedia Foundation is the second major tech platform, following X, to become embroiled in Indian court battles over orders to take down content in recent years.

X is separately contesting government orders to block some posts about Indian farmers' protests in 2021.