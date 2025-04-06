LPG prices remain unchanged in April

Authorities have lowered the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 0.01 each kg in line with the global market, but the price of 12kg cylinders, most commonly used in households, remains unchanged.

The cylinder will cost Tk 1,450 in April as it did at the consumer level last month.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Chairman Jalal Ahmed announced the new rates at a briefing at the agency's office on Sunday, saying it would take effect from 6pm.

The BERC chairman said the price of private LPG has been fixed at Tk 120.80 per kg, down from Tk 120.81 last month.

However, the price of a 12.5kg government LPG cylinder remains unchanged at Tk 690.

The new price of LPG (auto gas) used in vehicles has been set at Tk 66.41 per litre from Tk 66.43 per litre in the previous month.

The main components of LPG, propane and butane, are imported from abroad.

The BERC adjusts the LPG price in the country's market based on the cargo price (CP) of Saudi Arabia's state-owned company Aramco.

The agency has been fixing the LPG prices every month since April 2021.