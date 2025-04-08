Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 08, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Real Madrid too busy to listen to outside noise ahead of Arsenal clash

Coach Ancelotti seems unfazed by the clamour from outside

Real too busy to listen to outside noise ahead of Arsenal clash
Champions League - Real Madrid Training - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - Apr 7, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's Endrick during training Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters

Published : 08 Apr 2025, 01:17 AM

Updated : 08 Apr 2025, 01:17 AM

Related Stories
Atletico back to winning ways
Atletico back to winning ways
Slot denies Liverpool complacent after Fulham defeat
Slot denies Liverpool complacent after Fulham defeat
Siraj shines in IPL after Bengaluru, India snub
Siraj shines in IPL after Bengaluru, India snub
Roma, Juve share spoils in draw
Roma, Juve share spoils in draw
Read More
Revenue growth: IMF says possible, NBR wants more time
Revenue growth: IMF says possible, NBR wants more time
Police hunting for Gaza protest vandals
Police hunting for Gaza protest vandals
US discusses tariffs, minerals, immigration with Pakistan
US discusses tariffs, minerals, immigration with Pakistan
US, Iran in talks over nuclear programme: Trump
US, Iran in talks over nuclear programme: Trump
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More