Bangladesh denounces Israeli attacks in Gaza

The foreign ministry calls on Israel to immediately cease all military operations and exercise restraint

The interim government has also joined the protests by the masses in Bangladesh against the brutal bombardment by the Israeli forces in Gaza.

In a statement on Monday, the foreign ministry strongly condemned the indiscriminate attacks and human rights violations, demanding an immediate end to the violence.

The statement read, "The Bangladesh government expresses its strongest condemnation of the Israeli forces’ continued mass killings and gross violations of human rights in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel’s ongoing military attacks since last month's unilateral breach of the ceasefire have killed scores of Palestinians, mostly women and children as well as blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza leading to a human catastrophe.”

Condemning Israeli attacks by flouting all international laws, the Bangladesh government said, “Evidently, Israel has shown no regard to repeated international appeals and has instead engaged in an increasingly intense killing spree.

“Bangladesh strongly denounces the Israeli Occupying Forces’ indiscriminate aerial bombardment of densely populated civilian regions in Gaza with the overt intention of carrying out ethnic cleansing against the defenceless Palestinian population.”

A year and a half ago, Israel's military launched an offensive to wipe out Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas attacks.

Since Oct 7, 2023, they have been carrying out a series of attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, where the queue of dead bodies has only become longer by the day.

The cries of the injured grew louder and the rubble of the buildings rose.

There have been worldwide anti-war marches over the years against the military offensive, people from parts of the globe stand in solidarity with Palestinians and there has also been a ceasefire. But that pause was broken and Gaza again turned bloodied.

The world has protested against Israel's unilateral violation of the ceasefire with Hamas.

Several programmes such as protests and work stoppages were also held in Bangladesh on Monday.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry statement said, “The government of Bangladesh demands that Israel immediately cease all military operations, exercise maximum restraint, and abide by its duty under international humanitarian law.”

In the statement, Bangladesh appeals to the international community, in particular the United Nations, to discharge its moral and legal responsibilities by adopting immediate and effective steps towards the implementation of an unconditional ceasefire and the cessation of all hostilities in besieged Gaza.

The ministry also reaffirmed the country’s strong support for all the just rights of the Palestinian people, their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestine state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

It reiterated the necessity of returning to the negotiation platform for permanent peace in the Middle East and said it is vital for both regional and global stability.

Bangladesh calls upon all relevant stakeholders to commit themselves to the path of diplomacy and dialogue to put an end to the violence and suffering afflicting the Palestinian people.

“Bangladesh remains steadfast and unequivocal in its call on the global community to work towards a two-state solution of the Palestinian issue based on international law, United Nations resolutions, and the Palestinian aspirations for peace, dignity, and justice,” the statement added.