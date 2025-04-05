She calls for coordinated action to curb Dhaka’s air pollution during visit to landfill site

Environment Advisor Rizwana says Dhaka’s air pollution has become a public health threat, calls for tougher enforcement

Environment Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said air pollution in Dhaka has become a serious threat to public health.

She made the comment on Saturday while speaking to reporters during a visit to the Matuail sanitary landfill area in Dhaka.

“Air pollution in Dhaka has taken the form of a public health risk,” Rizwana said.

“To tackle this situation, city corporations, the Department of Environment and other relevant agencies have been instructed to take coordinated measures.

“Alongside government measures, public awareness must increase. Violations will lead to strict penalties,” she said.

The environment advisor stressed that under no circumstances should waste be burnt at Matuail or any other site.

“Measures will be taken to ensure the wellbeing and health of people living near waste disposal areas,” she said.

Later, she visited several high-pollution areas in both Dhaka South and North City Corporation jurisdictions, including Samadnagar, Narsingdi Road, Chattogram Road, Kanchpur, and Sharifpara in Jatrabari.

In response to a journalist’s question, Rizwana said: “It’s not possible to completely remove the landfill from Matuail overnight. We’re working on how to manage and improve the environment here.”

She also announced that two nearby steel mills would be ordered to shut down, and that battery factories must not burn or dismantle lead batteries.

“The Department of Environment has already taken action against battery factories. If further complaints arise, action will be taken again,” she added.

Rizwana also inspected ongoing efforts to control air pollution and spoke with local residents to gather feedback.