UK's Starmer and France's Macron share concerns over tariff impacts

Published : 05 Apr 2025, 10:00 PM
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron shared their concerns over the economic and security impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs when they spoke on Saturday, Starmer's office said.
"They agreed that a trade war was in nobody's interests, but nothing should be off the table," the statement from Downing Street said.
"The prime minister and president also shared their concerns about the global economic and security impact, particularly in Southeast Asia."
The pair agreed to stay in close contact over the coming weeks.