UK's Starmer and France's Macron share concerns over tariff impacts

The pair agrees to stay in close contact over the coming weeks

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he arrives for a meeting with European leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on peace and security for Ukraine, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Mar 27, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he arrives for a meeting with European leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on peace and security for Ukraine, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Mar 27, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron shared their concerns over the economic and security impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs when they spoke on Saturday, Starmer's office said.

"They agreed that a trade war was in nobody's interests, but nothing should be off the table," the statement from Downing Street said.

"The prime minister and president also shared their concerns about the global economic and security impact, particularly in Southeast Asia."

The pair agreed to stay in close contact over the coming weeks.