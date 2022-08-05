At flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, whispered prayers defy unwritten accord

At the compound, Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Judaism's most sacred, only Muslim worship is allowed. Jews may not pray there. But some do. And increasingly so, stoking anger among Palestinians.

Tensions between Palestinians and groups of Jewish visitors are never far away but the risks of confrontation have risen ahead of Sunday when Jews mark Tisha B'Av, a holy day of mourning for ancient temples which once stood on the site.

On Friday, Islamist militant group Hamas urged Palestinians to defend the mosque on Sunday "with all possible means". The mosque's preacher, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, called on faithful to attend prayers and foil "radical Jews' plan to storm the site".